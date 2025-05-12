Chuck Burgess

The Herald Group announced the appointment of Chuck Burgess as the firm’s EU-based strategic advisor. Burgess, the founder and CEO of Burgess Advisors, previously served as president of Abernathy MacGregor (now H/Advisors Abernathy). He has also been a board member of AMO, a global partnership of corporate and financial communications consultancies in Europe, Asia and the Americas. In his new post, Burgess will help The Herald Group’s clients pursue business opportunities and navigate policy and communications challenges on both sides of the Atlantic. “Chuck brings decades of international experience to The Herald Group and will be a valuable partner to clients who are seeking to successfully navigate today’s highly dynamic public affairs landscape,” said The Herald Group partner and co-founder. “Our clients will also benefit from his extensive experience advising companies on critical financial and strategic communications issues in both Europe and the US.”

Dana Tahir

The HAVAS Red Network, a media agency micronetwork within HAVAS, promotes Dana Tahir to CEO, HAVAS Red Middle East. Tahir, who has been with HAVAS for over 17 years, was appointed general manager of HAVAS Red in 2019. In that position, she has scaled the agency’s client portfolio, grown its team to over 60 specialists, and embedded the group’s merged media model across earned, social, content and experiential. Tahir will lead the agency’s Dubai-based operations. “Her strategic leadership, business acumen, and ability to build high-performing teams have made her a trusted partner to clients and a key voice in our global network,” said James Wright, global CEO of HAVAS Red and global chair, HAVAS PR Network.

Wendy Bergh

Rakuten Rewards, a cash-back shopping platform, appoints Wendy Bergh as CMO. Bergh comes to Rakuten Rewards from Zoom, where she was general manager of the company’s online business. She was previously VP, digital at ServiceNow, a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps organizations automate workflows and improve efficiency, and has held senior positions at Walmart eCommerce, Minted and Gap, Inc. At Rakuten Rewards, she will lead efforts to further enhance the platform’s brand recognition with member-focused programs and initiatives. " She brings a rare blend of strategic vision, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to building strong, collaborative teams," said Rakuten Rewards CEO Amit Patel.