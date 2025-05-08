The National Society of Black Engineers is looking for a public relations agency that can raise awareness of the organization and support its communications objectives.
Engineering Non-Profit Seeks PR Support
Thu., May 15, 2025
By Jon Gingerich
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Brighton (Ont) Needs Branding Work
Thu., May 15, 2025
|•
UCalgary Wants to Tout Grad Programs
Wed., May 14, 2025
|•
Ohio's Miami U Wants Corporate Outreach Help
Mon., May 12, 2025
|•
Detroit Needs PR for Road Construction Work
Fri., May 9, 2025
|•
Farragut, TN Issues Tourism Marketing RFQ
Thu., May 8, 2025
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.