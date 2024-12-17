Scribe Strategies & Advisors has landed a six-month $500K contract from South Sudan to provide strategic communications and media counsel.

The world’s youngest nation stands on the brink of a civil war as its VP Riek Machar has been under house arrest since March, ordered by his political rival president Salva Kiir.

A conflict could send a surge of refugees into neighboring Ethiopia and Sudan. Uganda has sent troops into South Sudan to back Kiir's government.

Scribe founder Joe Szlavik will promote trade and investment opportunities in South Sudan, which gained its independence in 2011.

He also will assist the government as it engages with the State Dept. and Dept. of Homeland Security regarding the repatriation and reintegration of South Sudanese nationals currently subject to deportation from the US, according to his firm’s April 25 agreement with South Sudan’s ambassador to the US, Santino Fardol Dickens.

Scribe also represents the Democratic Republic of the Congo under a one-year $840K contract signed in February.