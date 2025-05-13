Matt Leonard

Initial Group and Untitled Entertainment, which are backed by asset management firm TPG, name Matt Leonard as VP, corporate communications. Leonard was most recently manager, corporate communications at United Talent Agency. Before that, he was senior manager, communications for the Sundance Institute. In his new position, Matt will lead corporate communications initiatives for both Initial Group and Untitled, based out of the Los Angeles office. “His passion for narrative development and strong relationships across the industry make him a valuable asset to our team,” Untitled’s partners said in a joint statement.

Monica Ohara

Fivetran, which centralizes data from SaaS applications, databases, files and other sources into cloud destinations, appoints Monica Ohara as CMO. Ohara was most recently VP growth marketing at Shopify. She has also served as CMO at WordPress and head of acquisition, driver and rider growth at Lyft, as well as co-founder of growth marketing startup DataScore, which was acquired by Lyft. At Fivetran, Ohara will oversee brand, customer, partner, field and product marketing, public relations, analyst relations and events. “Monica brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial drive, deep marketing expertise, and a proven ability to scale some of the world’s most respected technology brands," said Fivetran COO Taylor Brown.

Elizabeth Suchy

Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery Cooperative hires Elizabeth Suchy as VP marketing. Suchy joins the company from Signature Brands, where she was SVP sales marketing and corporate development. She previously held brand management posts at Ocean Spray and Pepperidge Farm. At Agri-Mark, Suchy will lead the company’s marketing efforts with a primary focus on the Cabot brand. She will oversee and lead brand strategy, marketing planning and execution and retail growth, as well as business and consumer insights. “She has a strong track record of building brands and leading teams, and her experience in the consumer-packaged goods space, especially with a farmer-owned cooperative, makes her a natural fit for Agri-Mark,” said president and CEO David Lynn.