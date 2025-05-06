PRSA presented its 2025 Best of Silver Anvil Award to PRR and the Washington State Department of Ecology’s “Use Food Well” campaign during a May 15 ceremony at New York’s Edison Ballroom. The campaign, which addresses food waste and its environmental impacts, was recognized alongside the winners of 45 Silver Anvil Awards, 22 Bronze Anvil Awards, 62 Silver Anvil Awards of Excellence and 29 Bronze Anvil Awards of Commendation. Silver Anvil wards acknowledge the best strategic public relations campaigns of the year, as well as organizational excellence. Bronze Anvil Awards recognize outstanding public relations tactics that contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns. “PRSA recognizing our Use Food Well campaign as Best of the Silver Anvils shows the power of the partnerships we have built in Washington,” said Jade Monroe, Washington State Department of Ecology Food Center lead. View the full list of winners here.

Jasper, an AI marketing platform, launches Audiences, an offering that enables marketers to define, manage and apply dynamic audience knowledge and context across every campaign and content asset. Audiences expands on Jasper IQ, the company’s proprietary AI context layer. Audience profiles can now be configured and applied directly within Jasper, ensuring every piece of content reflects the motivations, needs and language of each segment. "By bringing company knowledge, brand voice and audience insights into one platform, marketers can now launch campaigns that truly resonate—putting the customer at the center of every campaign and driving greater impact at scale,” said Jasper CEO Timothy Young.

MAD Global Strategy founder and CEO Mike DuHaime joins Slap Shot Sports Group, a limited investment group involved in the New Mexico Pro Hockey Club expansion franchise, a new professional hockey league team in Rio Rancho, NM. The ownership group, which is led by REV Entertainment, also includes local investors. REV Entertainment oversees various sports franchises and venues, and the company is the official sports and entertainment partner of MLB’s Texas Rangers. The New Mexico Pro Hockey Club is the 31st team to join the East Coast Hockey League, an official minor league of the National Hockey League. The team’s inaugural season launches in 2026.