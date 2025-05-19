Mark DeVito

Mark DeVito, who has nearly 30 years of communications experience, has joined SKDK as its first managing director and head of brand strategy.

He will work closely with the Stagwell unit’s philanthropic, nonprofit, political and corporate clients.

Most recently, DeVito was chief strategy officer at Yes& Agency. He led brand development and content strategy for FEMA, State Dept., US Mint, Summit Ridge Energy, Sentara Healthcare and USAging.

Earlier, DeVito was president of Beyond Definition (formerly Bates Creative), founder of The Gigawatt Group, senior creative director at Proof Integrated Communications, and director of strategic creative at Penn Schoen Berland.

SKDK CEO Doug Thornell called DeVito “a rare talent who has a real gift for helping brands connect with their audiences in meaningful ways.”