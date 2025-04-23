Kathy Bloomgarden

The pursuit of information is evolving rapidly. Google is no longer the default for all queries. In February, Reuters reported that ChatGPT reached over 400 million weekly users, a 30 percent increase from months earlier. Meanwhile, Google’s market share dropped below 90 percent in late 2024 for the first time since 2015. Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal stated, “I Quit Google Search for AI—and I’m Not Going Back,” highlighting that AI search avoids clickbait and provides clear answers.

AI chatbots are revolutionizing search by changing how communicators shape perceptions and behavior. We can now control our narrative directly, bypassing third-party perspectives and contributing more to content aggregated by large language models. Here are three ways AI is impacting online information sharing with implications for communicators.

GEO: Generative engine optimization requires monitoring and optimizing your brand

Now that LLMs provide search results as a summary of content, online users tend to read the AI-generated summary rather than resort to gaining information from clicking on a series of links. Therefore, without monitoring and optimizing for mentions of your brand, it’s easy to lose control of how you’re being perceived by LLMs. It’s imperative to moderate for accuracy as misinformation can easily be multiplied and become a reputational threat.

Ruder Finn’s all-in-one proprietary offering rf.aio is designed to directly address this threat. With the monitoring of popular platforms that consumers frequent like ChatGPT, Perplexity AI and Gemini, rf.aio monitors for key factors, including accuracy, awareness levels of share of voice and amplification to derive actionable insights and recommend remediation.

In a recent discussion with a leading global company about their front-runner position with an innovative product, GEO revealed their name did not even come up in a search for the product category. LLMs are key stakeholders in capturing and holding leading market positions.

By training LLMs with rf.aio to identify and place corrective content on platforms, brands can enhance their perception and prioritize factually accurate information. Brand representation is a crucial first step in taking control of the narrative on AI chatbots where millions of people are making decisions, small and large, daily.

GEM: Generative engine marketing underlines the importance of paid prompting

Traditional marketing utilizes paid media on search and digital platforms to establish and sustain an online presence, and AI-driven results are integrated into this strategy. Paid prompting is being introduced to AI chatbots, potentially leading to new advertising formats and partnership models soon. Perplexity’s experimentation with ads includes clearly labeled “sponsored” follow-up questions, allowing brands to respond to personalized user requests with ease.

With the ability to pay for prominence in generated prompts, the specific data provided to these AI agents has become increasingly vital. LLMs are shifting consumer expectations towards niche, multi-modal features that require hyper-personalization to be prominently displayed. Beyond simple queries, ChatGPT is launching its first restaurant plugin in collaboration with OpenTable, offering users a comprehensive dining recommendation experience from start to finish. How can businesses adapt to this shift and market effectively? By providing concise and complete answers that are well-received by AI agents, along with credible sourcing to support their statements, according to Fast Company.

Custom LLMs to enhance consumer experiences: owned virtual agents as personal advisors

Today’s digital consumer demands rapid access to information. To capture and retain their attention, it’s essential to offer unique customer experiences that enhance brand perception and streamline the process of finding key information. LLMs may not always suffice in addressing every query. Thus, positioning proprietary virtual agents as personal advisors, like L’Oréal’s Beauty Genius app, has proven effective in driving engagement through interactive, data-driven solutions. In an era with abundant choices and information, proprietary platforms can offer simplicity with personalized and targeted advice.

Customer service remains integral for companies like Klarna and Comcast, which both depend on customer satisfaction.

These companies have adopted internal AI assistants to efficiently manage customer requests. Comcast’s “Ask Me Anything” program enables agents to provide human interaction supported by real-time LLM assistance, reducing the rate of unanswered queries by 11.9 percent and enhancing positive feedback by nine percent. Implementing an internal AI platform serves as a bridge between employees and customers, thereby elevating the overall value and productivity of the experience.

Prudential Financial is even going so far as to create virtual employees with Adobe to assist in the development of personalized content. To keep up with the demand for large volumes of content, these digital AI “employees” are designed to utilize demographic and real-time data to create individual web pages based on the interests of customers and advisers.

This kind of advancement pushes the boundaries between machines and human reviewing, allowing AI to take full control of creation after being trained with relevant legal regulations and the company’s brand voice. There’s a clear shift happening to enable consumers the opportunity to find their own solutions instead of relying on brands. Marketers need to leverage the potential of AI in ways that will meet consumer expectations for hyper-personalized solutions.

Talking to machines—a change in mindset

Talking to machines requires a shift in mindset. As we embrace this advanced technology, it becomes essential to understand the nuances of how AI interprets and processes information. This adaptation is not merely about adopting a new tool but about redefining our approach to communication and engagement. Marketing and communication professionals must be adept at leveraging AI to enhance their brand stewardship and ensure their messaging is precise and impactful. The evolving landscape heralds a future where the ability to interact seamlessly with AI will distinguish the leaders from the laggards in the industry.

Kathy Bloomgarden is CEO of Ruder Finn.