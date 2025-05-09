New Engen is named digital marketing AOR for Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. The agency will lead a comprehensive digital-first marketing strategy to help position the company at the forefront of the quick-service restaurant industry. Its scope of work on the project includes paid social, paid search, connected TV and online video. Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. operates 750 restaurants under both the Checkers and Rally’s brands. “New Engen’s data-driven approach and expertise across digital channels are helping us modernize our strategy, reach customers more effectively, and create real impact—both in our brand presence and in our drive-thru lanes,” said Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. VP of digital Adam Eller.

Merlot Marketing signs as agency of record for CAHP Credit Union, which provides financial services to California peace officers and their families. The agency will lead creative and social media strategies, delivering branding, messaging and design support across print, digital, direct mail and email campaigns. Founded by California Highway Patrol officers, CAHP Credit Union offers services ranging from home, auto and personal loans to investment and wealth management solutions. “We’re grateful for Merlot's support in amplifying our message and showcasing our full-service offerings as we continue to build on this momentum," said CAHP Credit Union VP of account management Jill Alves.

JMG Public Relations signs up to work with Event Tickets Center, a marketplace for live event tickets. The agency will work alongside Event Tickets Center to amplify its brand presence, highlight its growing presence in ticketing and fan engagement, and elevate it as the go-to company on the secondary ticket market. Event Tickets Center is the official ticket resale marketplace for such organizations as Most Valuable Promotions and St. John’s University Athletics. “We’re excited to work with JMG PR and utilize their expertise to strengthen our connection with fans across sports, concerts and live entertainment,” said Event Tickets Center CMO Ben Kruger