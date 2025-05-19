Jonathan Lang

Jonathan Lang, who led policy development and inter-agency coordination for the White House National Economic Council and National Security Council during the first Trump administration, joins APCO as senior director and head of economic security policy.

Lang was most recently practice head for trade and supply chain at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group. He has provided corporate strategy and advice to clients in the financial, industrial, technology, semiconductor, automotive, aviation, retail, international infrastructure, freight logistics and medical device sectors.

At APCO, Lang will work to further scale the agency’s global public affairs capability with a focus on advisory services around global economic security, trade, export controls, supply chains and industrial strategy.

“His expertise will enhance our ability to provide strategic insights and solutions to our clients, helping them navigate the evolving landscape of economic security,” said APCO North America president Kelly Williamson.