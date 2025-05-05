Japan has hired Echelon Insights to keep its finger on the pulse of public opinion in the US regarding the political climate.

Echelon founding partner Kristen Soltis Anderson handles the effort.

As contributing Opinion writer for the New York Times, she leads the focus groups for the section’s “America in Focus" series.

Author of “The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (and How Republicans Can Keep Up),” Soltis Anderson advises clients and governments on the GOP perspective of issues.

For Japan’s US embassy, Echelon is to conduct monthly tracking polling and briefings on US public opinion between April 1 and June 30.

Japan is trying to work out a better deal with president Trump on the tariffs, especially for its vital automotive sector. Autos account for 81 percent of Japan’s trade surplus with the US.

The Financial Times reports that if prime minister Shigeru Ishiba fails to get concessions from the US, his unpopular Liberal Democratic Party government will take a beating in the July elections.