Jane Slusark

MetLife appoints Jane Slusark as CCO, effective June 9. Slusark was most recently VP, head of global communications at Principal Financial Group. Before that, she was media relations director at DuPont Pioneer and communications director for former Rep. Leonard Boswell (D-IA). In her new role, Slusark will oversee MetLife’s global communications strategy, including internal and external communications and media relations. “She has a proven track record of building trust and deepening engagement, which will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our reputation with customers, employees, and communities around the world,” said MetLife CMO Michael Roberts.

Ian Bailey

Northwest Bank brings on former Abercrombie & Fitch VP, head of communications and PR Ian Bailey as head of external communications. Bailey has also served as SVP, global head of communications and community at QVC and EVP & general manager, New York at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. At Northwest Bank, he will lead all aspects of external communications, including establishing its external communications function and expanding the function’s capabilities as a component of the bank’s growth strategy. "His depth and breadth of experience, including working with organizations through periods of significant change and growth, will be an asset to Northwest as we work towards our long-term strategic growth objectives," said Northwest Bank chief marketing and communications officer Devin Cygnar.

(L-R) Kyle Taylor,

Kara Fesolovich

Moxie Strategies hires Kyle Taylor as VP, research & analytics, and Kara Fesolovich as principal, client management. Taylor most recently served as director, insights & strategic planning at Avōq, and was previously insights principal at Kivvit. He was also regional organizing director on Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign in North Carolina. Fesolovich was previously deputy communications director for New York governor Kathy Hochul and worked in Sen. Michael Bennet’s (D-CO) DC office. The agency has also hired Marian Zambrano as senior designer and Sarah Jane Merritt as special projects & executive associate.