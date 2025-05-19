A cynic would say the May 18 release of news that Joe Biden has prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone is a way to divert attention from his cognitive decline, and gin up some sympathy for the former president.

Biden’s mental fall-off was on full-display this month as he inexplicably re-emerged from his Delaware home to give an interview to the BBC, and made an appearance on “The View” along with his chief enabler, Jill Biden.

The goal apparently was to display Biden's sharpness. He bombed in both sessions. Those ill-conceived outings made it plain for all to see that the former president is a shadow of his former self.

The cancer diagnosis though has generated a measure of support for the former president.

The Wall Street Journal, for instance, ran a scathing “A Reckoning for the Biden Coverup” editorial in its May 19 print edition. It predicted the coverup of Biden’s mental decline “will go down as one of the great scandals of modern politics.”

But the paper added an editor’s note to the commentary to the editorial, saying it “was published before news broke of president Biden’s cancer diagnosis. We wish him God speed on his recovery.” That addition took an edge off the editorial.

The cancer diagnosis also has Donald Trump singing a new tune. The guy who called Biden the worst president in history, and vowed to arrest the Biden crime family, now wishes him well.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.” That's a bit much. Will Trump pursue Biden in the event he does stage a successful recovery?

Biden’s dementia will get more play with the impending release of the book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson co-wrote Original Sin, which begs the question: Why didn’t you guys alert the nation of Biden’s condition when release of that bombshell would have mattered and changed the course of the 2024 election.

King Donald has issued a royal decree to Walmart, ordering it not to raise prices for his ridiculous tariffs.

“Eat the tariffs and not charge valued customers anything,” said Trump, who doesn’t seem to know how publicly traded companies operate.

Though the president is mysterously perceived as a savvy businessman—though he managed to run his various gambling casinos into the ground—he fails to realize that Walmart has a fiduciary duty to its stakeholders, and not to him.

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible,” said Douglas McMillon during his Q1 earnings call. “But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins.”

Raising prices exposes Trump’s canard that China would bear the brunt of his tariff policies.

The country will pay a price as demand drops for its exports, but Walmart’s valued customers will foot the bill for Chinese products that make its to the retailer’s shelves.

Many of Walmart customers are Trump supporters. Sleepy Democrats should make it plain that Trump is responsible for Walmart’s rising prices.