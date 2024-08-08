Cathy Angel

Imagine walking into a room filled with industry influencers and power players and no introduction is needed because they already know who you are. This doesn’t happen by coincidence; it’s the result of a well-planned and well-executed brand-building thought leadership strategy. In today’s crowded market, brands can become the go-to voice in their industries by leading conversations, driving innovation and positioning their leadership team members as trustworthy experts.

So, how can you go from being just another name to a true industry icon? In this article, we’ll walk through helpful tactics that can elevate your individual reputation—and that of your brand—to ensure your target audience takes notice.

Why thought leadership is important for growth

A successful thought leadership strategy includes fresh ideas, insights and opinions that will help increase your brand’s visibility, but even more importantly, its credibility. Thought leadership builds trust and awareness while also driving sales and converting interested prospects into customers.

LinkedIn’s 2024 B2B Thought Leadership Impact Report shows that 73 percent of B2B executives regard thought leadership as more trustworthy than traditional marketing. The same report states that more than 75 percent of decision-makers and C-suite executives say that a piece of thought leadership content has prompted them to research a product or service they had not previously considered.

Where to find opportunities that foster thought leadership

Brands can set themselves apart as a trusted authority in their field by sharing unique perspectives through multiple channels. A cohesive plan should be mapped out to include your team’s expert thoughts and ideas, aligning with target publications’ editorial calendars and relevant industry trends that are influenced by the evolving news cycle.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's May '25 PR Firm Rankings Magazine



High-profile interviews and media opportunities are one of the most powerful ways to amplify your key messaging. To gain momentum, it’s important to consistently share unique insights and new ideas through media interviews, podcasts and bylined articles. In addition to earned media opportunities, awards programming, speaking engagements, insightful blog posts and social media campaigns are also great tools for building credibility and engaging with target audiences.

Impact of media relations and awards programming on C-Suite reputation

Earned media coverage is one of the best ways to establish thought leadership. Features in top-tier publications, mentions in high-profile industry blogs or interviews on popular podcasts are all ways to maximize exposure for your brand. When a major news outlet publishes your insights, it comes across the way it should and doesn’t look like you’re trying to sell something. Instead, appearing in top media outlets demonstrates that you have true expertise as a thought leader. As a bonus, being featured in blogs or online publications with high readership will drive traffic to your website, boost SEO and provide you with newsworthy content you can then repurpose and share via email marketing campaigns.

Another way to position your brand as a thought leader is through awards programming. By applying for business leadership and innovation awards, you expand your reach and open doors for future opportunities. Whether it’s Hotel Management’s General Managers to Watch, Travel Weekly’s Magellan Awards or Franchise Times’ Top 400, awards like this can increase brand awareness while offering third-party validation and establishing industry leadership. Awards should also be included in brand marketing materials and featured on your website, as they’re excellent sales tools that demonstrate your team’s expertise. As an added perk, being named a finalist or winning an award is especially valuable for attracting and retaining talent, as both current and prospective employees want to work for thriving companies.

Turning insights into influence through speaking engagements and social media

From in-person conferences to virtual events, attendees are looking to gain insight, advice and tips from successful experts. Speaking events and webinars provide a solid platform to share your expertise, foster meaningful discussions and inspire innovation. Your brand can reap the benefits by offering a valuable perspective that will empower audiences and help them succeed. When speaking to a live audience, sharing your brand stories authentically will help them connect with you in a way they may not be able to through traditional marketing efforts. For example, let’s say you’re the owner of a fitness franchise brand. Rather than simply highlighting your class schedules and offerings, sharing your personal journey is powerful—and something that an advertisement or marketing materials just can’t replicate. From keynote speeches and expert panels to roundtables and webinars, brands can build strong relationships and maximize exposure by participating in these events with other thought leaders.

In addition to speaking engagements and event participation, building thought leadership is also possible through social media. This can be done by participating in industry discussions and leading conversations through live social media interviews, as well as posting high-quality content such as articles, blogs, whitepapers and reports on all platforms. To maximize impact, thought leadership content should always include detailed insights and helpful information, instead of pushing promotional messages.

It’s also important to consider today’s shorter attention spans by incorporating interactive posts and videos that are engaging and shareable. By repurposing content across social platforms, you can control the narrative and drive meaningful conversations.

A well-planned thought leadership strategy can significantly boost your brand’s reputation, credibility and influence. It’s important to note that thought leadership is not a one-time effort, though—it’s an ongoing commitment to staying informed, creating valuable content and engaging with your key audiences. By positioning yourself or your leadership team members as trusted authorities and consistently sharing unique insights through a variety of channels, you can stand out from competitors, increase visibility and build lasting trust.

Cathy Angel is the Vice President at Hemsworth, a top-ranked public relations and communications firm with locations in Atlanta, Charleston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, New York City and Tampa.