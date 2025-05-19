Kristofer Kirk

Kristofer Kirk, who has more than 18 years of digital communications experience, has joined Infinite as US head of integrated campaigns.

Most recently he was at ICR as senior VP-digital, social media & influencer marketing, and Brunswick Group as director-digital, client service and project management.

Kirk also did stints at Razorfish, Ralph Lauren, AKQA, and Conde Nast.

At Infinite, he will help clients integrate digital and social strategies with traditional PR outreach to build their online presence.

CEO Jamie Diaferia said Kirk will ensure that clients have a strong brand identity across all platforms.

New York-based Infinite ranked No. 4 in O’Dwyer’s professional services rankings with 2024 fees of $9.7M.