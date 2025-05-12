Relevance International is named PR agency of record for Unica Capital, a London-headquartered private real estate investment and development firm with a portfolio of luxury assets across the UK and Europe. The agency will lead a global communications strategy to elevate Unica Capital’s as well as positioning founder Byron Baciocchi as a thought leader in high-end real estate and investment. The brief includes global media relations, high impact storytelling and visibility around key projects. “Relevance International brings the global perspective and insight we value as we continue to grow our brand internationally,” said Bacoiocchi.

Zapwater Communications signs on to lead US and Mexico media relations, influencer marketing and social media services for the Thompson Zihuatanejo, a beachfront resort that is part of the Thompson Hotels brand, which operates under Hyatt Hotels. Zapwater will also work to expand partnerships, events and programming aimed at driving awareness and bookings for the property. Located on the shores of Zihuatanejo Bay in the state of Guerrero in southern Mexico, the pet-friendly Thompson Zihuatanejo has 56 oceanfront rooms. It also has 1,000-feet of private beach, an alfresco spa, two restaurants and five meeting and event spaces.

Firecracker PR signs on with NE2NE, a Cleveland-based company that helps businesses connect their systems and data in one place. Firecracker will provide full media relations campaign strategy and development to promote NE2NE’s data integration platform "P-Suite." The platform will leverage its PDFlex PDF data extraction solution to pull data from even the most difficult PDFs and return it in a useable format such as Excel spreadsheets, XML or JSON.