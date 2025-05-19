(L-R) Kostas Karanikolas, Jonathan Walker

Prosek Partners adds Kostas Karanikolas and Jonathan Walker to its London-based strategic branding and integrated marketing arm, Prophecy. Karanikolas joins as an executive creative director. He was most recently an executive creative at FleishmanHillard and has also served in roles including global creative director at WPP and Saatchi & Saatchi. At Prosek, he will lead the London team’s creative offering. Walker will be SVP and integrated account lead across Prosek’s digital and Prophecy businesses, helping further bring together brand, digital content, paid media and advertising as one service. He joins Prosek from brand and digital agency Mammoth, where he served as a key account director. “They both bring deep experience in their respective specialties and will play a key role in building out our bold integrated offering in the UK market and globally,” said Neil Goklani, partner and head of Prophecy. In addition, Sara Haney is moving from Prosek’s New York team to the London office as design director.

Rachel Teisch

Baretz+Brunelle, a growth advisory firm to businesses in the legal industry, hires Rachel Teisch as a senior managing director and member of its innovation practice. Before joining B+B, Teisch held marketing and strategy leadership positions at OpenText, Xerox, Conduent, Catalyst Repository Systems, H5 (acquired by Lighthouse), and Navigant Consulting (now Guidehouse). She joins B+B following the firm’s February acquisition of LexFusion. Her marketing expertise will complement the market intelligence and sales acceleration expertise of B+B partners and LexFusion co-founders Joe Borstein, Paul Stroka and Casey Flaherty. “She immediately allows us to offer even more comprehensive growth services, with her proven marketing talents adding to the sales acceleration, intelligence, and industry acumen offered by B+B’s LexFusion team,” said B+B CEO Mike McNamara.

Ellizabeth

Whitney Rubel

Paradox Public Relations brings on Elizabeth Whitney Rubel as chief strategy officer. Whitey Rubel was previously an executive with Hearst Digital Media, where she worked with businesses to implement omnichannel digital marketing strategies. Before that, she served as managing partner of the ESG firm Tellus, leading its strategic partnership process. She has also led sales efforts for the New York Times and partnerships for the International Chamber of Commerce. Elizabeth will further Paradox’s footprint across emerging markets including US and European defense technology, while expanding the company’s investor relations offerings. "Her experience leading teams at Hearst and the International Chamber of Commerce will be invaluable as we navigate a truly unique moment in history for our clients," said Paradox Public Relations President Davis Richardson.

(L-R) Ciara Benko,

Maria Opatz

Praytell has promoted Ciara Benko to EVP and Maria Opatz to SVP, travel & tourism. Benko has most recently served as SVP, head of media relations & strategy. She will lead the agency’s newly created Influence department, which encompasses media relations, influencer and corporate. Her experience at the agency also includes integrated marketing, corporate reputation, consumer comms, creative, and digital/social. Opatz, previously vice president and co-lead of the agency's travel practice, will now serve as SVP, while continuing to co-lead the practice. “They are both hands on, get it done and not afraid to do the dirty work, while also trusted and strategic voices. Both are true subject matter experts, which comes through in their passionate, curious, brilliant work,” said Praytell founder and CEO Andy Pray.