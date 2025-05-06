Interpublic’s Rogers & Cowan/PMK is handling the soft launch of Qatar Media City’s film committee, which was formed to create a movie ecosystem in the Gulf state, during the Cannes 2025 from May 13-24.

QMC hired R&C/PMK to leverage its knowledge of the entertainment industry and relationships with key opinion leaders on its behalf.

The contract calls for orchestrating press strategy, writing/editing/pitching announcements, shaping narratives around feature stories, and setting up press meetings “to establish key relationships that will be crucial going forward."

The PR firm made pitches to The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, CNN, Financial Times, BBC, Screen International, IMDB and Cannes Market News.

R&C/PMK co-president Dennis Dembia handles the $42K project.

He also is making the rounds of Cannes for Saudi Arabia's Manga Productions, which says it produces animation, video games and comics that have positive content, targeted at different local and international groups of society.

Manga is a unit of the Misk Foundation, which is chaired by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. R&C/PMK is in line for a $10K fee for the Manga work.