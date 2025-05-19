AnnaMaria DeSalva

Burson chair AnnaMaria DeSalva announced via LinkedIn that she is stepping down on June 30 after a year of service, and five years at the helm of its Hill & Knowlton subsidiary.

With the overall of the WPP unit largely complete, “this is a natural and welcome moment to take advantage of the fleeting weeks of summer before continuing to build on my many professional interests,” she wrote.

DeSalva noted that she stepped into the H&K role nine months before the pandemic began. She takes credit for unlocking substantial value for clients, navigating historic crises, redefining “the future of our craft,” and laying the foundation for the formation of Burson.

In her message to colleagues, DeSalva shared her belief that the “impact of collaboration is always more enduring than individual achievements—and that it transcends time and events.”

She extended her gratitude to “the many people who, over the years, have helped make our progress possible across our legacy companies."