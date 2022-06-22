Stephen Chavez

In today’s political landscape, Pride Month has become more than a moment of celebration—it’s a test of a brand’s values.

As anti-DEI sentiment swells across parts of the country and conservative backlash against American brands appears to have reached new heights, some companies are hitting pause on their LGBTQ+ campaigns, pulling back from sponsorships, or staying quiet altogether. But in a state like California, home to 2.8 million LGBTQ+ people and where public support for equality remains strong, silence is not a neutral act. It’s a statement. And your customers are listening.

Now more than ever, companies must recognize that allyship can’t be seasonal. Backing away from LGBTQ+ inclusion during Pride Month can cause more long-term damage than any short-term political blowback.

As chair of the Latino Equality Alliance, I’m seeing firsthand how LGBTQ+ nonprofits—especially those serving BIPOC youth—are feeling the ripple effects of this political climate. Some companies are hesitating with their dollars, quietly scaling back support, or choosing not to engage at all this year.

Meanwhile, the need has never been greater. LEA is working every day to provide safe spaces and mental health resources for Latinx LGBTQ+ youth and their families, many of whom are navigating not only personal identity challenges but also rising hostility in the world around them.

When companies pull back, it's not just a logo that disappears—it’s real resources, real hope and real impact that go missing. But let’s be clear: rainbow silence is a choice. And that choice is being clocked by employees, customers, and stakeholders alike.

What’s at Stake?

Brands that fail to show up authentically during Pride Month face three key risks:

Reputation Damage: LGBTQ+ customers and allies are deeply attuned to performative allyship. They remember who showed up when it was easy—and who disappeared when it got hard. Marketers look at data. Take a look at a survey from the LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD, which found that 75 percent of participants reported being comfortable seeing LGBTQ+ people in advertising. Employee Morale: Internal culture matters. Pulling back from visible support of LGBTQ+ employees can signal a lack of safety and inclusion, particularly for younger generations who expect more from their employers. Loss of Market Share: In a place like California, where support for LGBTQ+ rights remains robust, walking away from Pride is not just a political miscalculation—it’s a market one. Inclusive messaging continues to resonate with the majority of Californians.

What You Should Do Instead

If your company is wrestling with how to acknowledge Pride in a politically charged climate, here are a few guiding principles:

Lead with values, not fear. Reaffirm your company’s commitment to inclusion year-round, not just in June, and don’t let a headline scare you away from showing up.

Reaffirm your company’s commitment to inclusion year-round, not just in June, and don’t let a headline scare you away from showing up. Invest in authenticity. Support local LGBTQ+ organizations, uplift employee resource groups and highlight stories from within your own teams.

Support local LGBTQ+ organizations, uplift employee resource groups and highlight stories from within your own teams. Prepare for backlash—and respond with clarity. Work with your PR experts to have a response plan in place that is grounded in your mission and values. Silence invites speculation; transparency builds trust.

Work with your PR experts to have a response plan in place that is grounded in your mission and values. Silence invites speculation; transparency builds trust. Show, don’t just sell. It’s not about rainbow logos or merchandise. It’s about taking meaningful action, making donations, forming partnerships, and implementing effective policies.

The reality is this: Pride Month will continue to be a flashpoint. But companies that choose to stand firm—those who recognize that values-based leadership isn’t always the easiest path but is often the right one—will come out stronger. Your customers are watching. Your employees are watching. And history will remember who had the courage to lead.

Stephen Chavez, CEO of ChavezPR, is the immediate past president of the Public Relations Society of America, LA Chapter, Co-Chair Elect for the PRSA National DEI Committee, Board Member of the PRSA Foundation, and Chair of the Latino Equality Alliance.