Denmark has enlisted Mercury Public Affairs for strategic consulting and government relations work, including outreach to US officials.

The move comes as president Trump has vowed to “get Greenland,” a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

The US president claims Greenland is essential for American national and economic security. He also covets the world’s largest island’s trove of rare earth minerals.

Denmark says Greenland is not for sale.

It summoned the top US diplomat in Copenhagen earlier this month for an explanation of a Wall Street Journal story about the US stepping up its intelligence gathering in Greenland.

Mercury’s contract with Denmark began April 29 and runs through August 28.

Deliverables include public opinion research, messaging development, reputation management & social media monitoring, branding & positive storytelling, audience tracking & digital engagement, and media relations.

Mercury’s Denmark team includes senior VPs James Anderson and Trent Lefkowitz; VP Scott Pollenz and managing director Ashley Bauman.

Omnicom owns Mercury.