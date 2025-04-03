The New York Stock Exchange Group has hired Ballard Partners for government affairs advice and guidance on issues related to trading and the capital markets.

Brian Ballard, a top fundraiser for Donald Trump, and Michael LaRosa, who was First Lady Jill Biden’s spokesperson, handle the business.

NYSE, which is part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., officially opened NYSE Texas on March 31 as the first securities exchange to operate in The Lone Star State.

Trump Media & Technology Group was the first company to list on NYSE Texas.

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes called the Texas exchange a great fit for his company as it diversifies “into financial services and other realms.”

TMTG retains its primary stock listing on the NASDAQ.