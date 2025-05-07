(L-R) Gianfranco Piras, Samantha Bartel

Excellera Advisory Group, an Italian corporate affairs advisory group, acquires Instinctif Partners MENA, which consists of the operations of strategic communications consultancy Instinctif Partners throughout the Middle East and in Arabic speaking North African countries. Instinctif Partners specializes in financial and corporate communications. The company will now be known as IP Excellera, retaining its current management team, led by founder CEO Samantha Bartel. IP Excellera’s offices in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will expand the Group’s global network, which already includes locations in Bergamo, Berlin, Brussels, Genoa, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome and Treviso, bringing the total to 15 locations worldwide. “In an increasingly interconnected world, the EMEA region has become a natural arena for those, like us, who provide strategic advice on complex and global issues. With this deal, we are enhancing our presence in a key market for global finance and business,” said Excellera Advisory Group CEO Gianfranco Piras.

Maryann Kuzel

Imre launches its Precision Experience Practice, which brings together the agency's customer experience, media, influencer and data & analytics teams, providing a solution that offers omnichannel strategy, real-time data intelligence and AI-powered innovation. The agency says that the new practice will result in more agile workflows, accelerating time to market and eliminating inefficiencies. "This isn't just an operational shift—it's about building a new kind of capability for our clients: one rooted in precision, fueled by data, and driven by innovation. It's a bold approach designed to deliver the impact modern brands need in today's fast-moving environment," said EVP of the Precision Experience Practice Maryann Kuzel.

The Academic Society for Management & Communication, a think tank for corporate communications, launches a free, open-access magazine, Corporate Communication Review. The magazine aims to bridge the gap between academia and professional practice in strategic communication, communications management and corporate affairs. The first issue explores the transformative potential of AI in corporate communication, strategic directions of communication departments, and the effective navigation of crises. Institute for Public Relations president and CEO Tina McCorkindale is a founding partner of the magazine and the international editorial team consists of CCOs from leading brands, professors and thought leaders. “Corporate Communication Review is a distinctive and easy digestible resource that combines academically rigorous research with practical relevance”, explains Ansgar Zerfass, Professor at Leipzig University, Germany, one of the initiators of the magazine and chairman of the executive board at the Academic Society for Management & Communication.