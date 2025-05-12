Montieth SPRG comes on board as the integrated communications and marketing agency for Hoiana Resort & Golf, an upscale resort in Central Vietnam. The agency will lead an integrated communications program for Hoiana in key APAC markets, including Hong Kong and Singapore. Montieth SPRG’s efforts will focus on elevating Hoiana’s reputation through media relations, corporate profile advisory, and influencer partnerships. Hoiana Resort & Golf is a beachfront complex comprised of four luxury hotels—the Hoiana Hotel & Suites, New World Hoiana Hotel, New World Hoiana Beach Resort, and the upcoming Rosewood Hoi An, close to Hoiana Residences. “Montieth SPRG’s expertise in multi-market marketing and communications makes it the ideal partner to elevate Hoiana’s presence and reinforce our position as a premier destination in Asia," said Hoiana Resort & Golf VP, destination marketing Mai Anh Du.

Trevelino/Keller signs on to work with FlexTecs, a company that provides recovery audit services and payment accuracy solutions. The agency will implement a multi-channel strategy combining PR and growth marketing efforts, set to include earned and paid media, content development, SEO and lead generation. The engagement also includes the design and development of a web property for FlexTrap (FlexTecs’ new SaaS platform) and a refreshed brand and website experience for FlexTecs. “Trevelino/Keller’s experience scaling fintech companies makes them the ideal partner as we expand our ability to help enterprises protect profits with future-ready technology,” said FlexTecs co-CEO Tom Cook.

Group Gordon is selected as marketing and public relations agency of record for Think Dutchess Alliance for Business (Think Dutchess). Group Gordon will develop and execute a comprehensive PR and marketing strategy to increase awareness of Dutchess County, New York as a thriving and supportive business destination, targeting local, regional, and global audiences. Created by the Dutchess County Legislature and serving as the county’s economic development organization, Think Dutchess works to bolster the region’s economy and quality of life. “Our experience in economic development, real estate, and professional services equip us to work directly with county leaders and business owners,” said Group Gordon chief strategy officer Andrew Jarrell.