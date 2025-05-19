Brent Patrone

MAD Global Strategy hires Brent Petrone as SVP. Petrone previously directed digital strategy at global consultancy Actum as well as at public strategy firm Mercury. He has developed and executed digital media strategies for national trade associations, nonprofits, international philanthropies, Fortune 500 companies, foreign governments, political organizations and C-suite executives. “Brent brings a deep understanding of today’s fast-moving digital landscape and the critical role it plays in supporting an organization’s overall communications goals. I look forward to seeing how he will advance meaningful digital solutions for our clients,” said MAD Global founder and CEO Mike DuHaime.

(L-R) Alex Barrera,

Lisa Hopkins

Jasper, an AI marketing platform, appoints Alex Barrera as chief revenue officer and Lisa Hopkins as VP of partnerships. Barrera joins Jasper from Zendesk, where he spent over a decade in senior leadership roles, most recently as SVP of global strategic enterprise sales. At Jasper, he will focus on driving revenue growth, scaling go-to-market functions and expanding the company's presence across new markets and customer segments. Hopkins was most recently global segment leader for advertising and MarTech partners at Amazon Web Services. She has more than two decades of experience building and scaling strategic partner programs for leading technology and martech brands. “Their deep expertise will be instrumental in deepening our impact across industries, unlocking new growth opportunities, and delivering on our mission to elevate all marketers and all marketing with the power of AI," said Jasper CEO Timothy Young.

Stephen Walton

Altair Law, a San Francisco-based trial litigation firm, appoints Stephen Walton as CMO. Walton was most recently CMO and VP at Douglas Wilson Companies, which provides a range of problem resolution and real estate services. He has also served as regional head of marketing and business development at Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli and senior manager, corporate affairs marketing in North America at AstraZeneca. In his new position, Walton will lead Altair’s marketing, branding and business development efforts. “His leadership will be instrumental in deepening our professional relationships, amplifying our brand presence, and supporting the firm’s evolution into new areas of legal service,” said Altair Law partner Andje Medina.