Sitrick And Company has signed on to provide strategic communications to China’s Huawei Technologies, which is on the US Treasury Dept.’s sanctions list.

The one-year contract, which went into effect May 7, covers strategic counsel, media & analyst relations, data insights, content stategy and public communications.

It is worth $75K per month.

The pact sets out reimbursement levels for travel expenses, up to $3K for one round-trip airfare, up to $900 per night hotel accommodations, and $200 per day for meals. Sitrick & Co. will not be asked to travel overseas.

The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security on May 13 issued an alert warning risks involved in “using PRC advanced-computing ICs, including specific Huawei Ascend chips.”

The bureau said those chips were likely developed or produced in violation of US export controls.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce called the American alert “market distorting,” and a threat to negotiations to hammer out a trade deal between China and the US.