Antenna Group, which works with clients across the climate & energy, real estate and health sectors, acquires a minority investment stake in AI-powered creator platform No Logo. The No Logos platform will be integrated into Antenna Group’s offerings, enabling brands to connect with purpose-led creators in such areas as advocacy & social impact, sustainable living, and fitness & wellness. No Logo operates across the Americas and Europe and it has worked global brands and organizations including Adobe, Meta, REI and the United Nations. “For conscious brands, influencer-powered storytelling demands a higher level of authenticity to truly resonate, and with No Logo we have an innovative tool that empowers our clients to engage their audiences in deeper, more meaningful and enduring ways,” said Antenna Group CEO Keith Zakheim.

PRConsultants Group, a nationwide network of senior communications professionals, marks its 25th anniversary. Founded in 2000, PRCG is comprised of 54 professionals representing every major U.S. market, delivering local expertise with national reach for clients across diverse industries. Members maintain the flexibility to lead national campaigns they secure while contributing their expertise to projects brought by peers. This approach enables PRCG to deliver comprehensive national coverage while preserving the authentic connection of local market expertise. "Our model offers clients the best of both worlds – the responsiveness and personalized service of independent practitioners with the reach and resources of a national network, all through a single point of contact," said PRCG co-founder Solveig Raftery.

Ina Treciokas

Acceleration Community of Companies launches Ingenuity Group, a talent and brand consultancy founded by Ina Treciokas, who was previously a partner at Slate PR. Ingenuity Group joins ACC’s portfolio of specialized marketing service companies. Treciokas will be based in the Los Angeles office of DKC and will collaborate closely with DKC and other ACC agencies to deliver solutions for clients and new ventures. She will work in close partnership with DKC CEO Sean Cassidy and ACC Founder & CEO Michael Nyman. Her client roster includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Harrison Ford, Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Liev Schreiber and Allison Janney. “Joining ACC gives us the ability to deliver bespoke strategies backed by analytics, cultural intelligence, and creative collaboration,” said Treciokas.