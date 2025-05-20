Jori Arancio

TikTok brings on Jori Arancio as head of global consumer & B2B communications, according to a report on Deadline.

Arancio comes to TikTok from Warner Bros. Discovery, where she was EVP, communications for the company’s TBS, TNT, truTV, Discover, Science, Animal and OWN units.

She was previously in charge of such cable channels as Discovery, TNT, TBS, truTV, TCM and Adult Swim at Warner Media (which merged with Discovery to form WBD in 2022).

Before that, she was with the Walt Disney Company for over two decades, serving as SVP, communications ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios, among other positions.

TikTok faces a June 19 deadline for its China-based owner, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. assets. That deadline, however, is at the whim of president Trump.