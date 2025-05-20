(L-R) Whit Askew,

Cedric Grant

Avoq appoints partners Whit Askew and Cedric Grant to manage its government relations operations. Askew and Grant will serve as co-heads of the GR team, overseeing day-to-day functions and business operations. With decades working in House Republican politics, Askew has built relationships across the GOP leadership and key committees. He previously served former Speaker of the House John A. Boehner (R-OH) as executive director of The Freedom Project/Team Boehner. Grant, who previously served as chief of staff to House Democratic Leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) specializes in House Democratic Leadership outreach, Congressional Black Caucus strategy and Democratic Caucus relationships. The team also includes fellow partners Stacey Alexander and Barry LaSala. “Cedric and Whit are the ideal team to oversee our government relations operations. Their bipartisan work across a multitude of sectors and industries exemplifies the strategic value we provide clients. They understand the issues and complexities of the Washington market and they know how to provide results,” said Avoq CEO Nicole Cornish.

(L-R) Jennnifer Valdes, Julie Jimenez-Padron

rbb Communications, names VPs Jennifer Valdes and Julie Jimenez-Padron as equity shareholders. Valdes, who has been with rbb since 2015, leads integrated campaigns across the travel, consumer, and luxury sectors. She brings strong capabilities in media relations, partnerships, events, and brand storytelling. Jimenez-Padron, a 14-year veteran at the firm, also serves on the board of the Hispanic Public Relations Association. Her expertise includes leading strategic PR campaigns, as well as Hispanic media, and reputation building across various industries. “Jennifer and Julie have shown outstanding leadership and dedication to serving our clients, while contributing to the firm’s success and fostering the advancement of the next generation at rbb,” said rbb Communications CE and managing partner Christine Barney.

Francesco Tribuzio

The Consultancy PR promotes Francesco Tribuzio to SVP. Tribuzio has been with the agency since 2020, most recently serving as VP and head of business development. In his expanded role, he will oversee business development, client strategy, and team management across the agency, leading new business efforts, driving integrated communications strategies, and serving as senior counsel to clients while deepening the agency’s presence in the home & design industries and adjacent sectors. He will also collaborate with leadership to support agency growth, mentor team members, and strengthen industry partnerships and thought leadership initiatives. “Francesco’s promotion to Senior Vice President reflects his exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and deep commitment to our clients and team,” said The Consultancy PR founder and president Lauren Urband.