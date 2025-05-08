The Panama Maritime Authority has agreed to pay a $195K monthly fee to Trump-tied Checkmate Government Relations to facilitate outreach to US officials and decision makers.

It is responsible for overseeing Panama's extensive shipping registry and ports.

Blackrock in March announced a $23B deal to acquire the Panama Canal ports of Balboa and Cristobal and dozens of other across the world from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison.

The PMA is reviewing that transaction.

Checkmate managing partner Ches McDowell, a good friend of Donald Trump, Jr., handles PMA with partners Fritz Vaughan and Ryan O’Dwyer. The firm’s six-month contract began May 1.

President Trump has vowed to “take back” the canal, which handles 40 percent of US container traffic, that he claims "we foolishly gave away."