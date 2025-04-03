The Telegraph, a UK paper founded in 1855, reaches an in-principle agreement to be acquired by RedBird Capital Partners, a US firm that has invested in companies including Skydance Media, AC Milan, Fenway Sports Group and the Yankees Entertainment & Sports (“YES”) Network. RedBird is leading a consortium that also includes British investors. RedBird will serve as sole controlling owner of Telegraph Media Group (which includes the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph). One goal of the new ownership is to grow The Telegraph’s presence in the US. RedBird will also “remove barriers to growth and accelerate the transition to digital,” according to a press release. “RedBird Capital Partners have exciting growth plans that build on our success—and will unlock our full potential across the breadth of our business,” said Telegraph Media Group CEO Anna Jones.

News/Media Alliance president and CEO Danielle Coffey has slammed Google for its new “A.I. mode,” which lets users interact with its search engine as if it were an A.I. chatbot, offering them information and answers to their queries minus the links provided in traditional Google search. “Links were the last redeeming quality of search that gave publishers traffic and revenue,” Coffey said in a statement. “Now Google just takes content by force and uses it with no return, the definition of theft. The DOJ remedies must address this to prevent continued domination of the internet by one company.”

Kimi Yoshino

The Baltimore Banner editor-in-chief Kimi Yoshino is heading to the Washington Post, where she will start as managing editor on July 7. At the Post, Yoshino will oversee features, sports, local, investigations and data. The Banner now has the largest newsroom in Maryland. The platform won a Pulitzer Prize for local news earlier this month for a 2024 series, in partnership with the New York Times, on the opioid overdose crisis in Baltimore. “I think she’s going to bring a refreshing, creative, exciting approach to thinking about areas like features and sports,” said WaPo executive Matt Murray. “Thanks to The Banner, particularly, she understands the digitally evolving entrepreneurial state of the business.”