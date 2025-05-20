Ballard Partners has picked up Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office to help it connect with US government officials.

It will promote TECRO’s interests, support economic development initiatives, and prepare and distribute informational materials geared to shape policy outcomes.

The six-month contract calls for a $60K monthly fee.

Brian Ballard’s firm agrees to notify TECRO if it decides to provide any services to the government of the People’s Republic of China.

It reports to TECRO executive officer Jerry Yuchieh Wang, deputy chief of mission Andrea Yang, and director of the political division Gervasio Hsu.

The Trump-connected firm joins Democratic-oriented shop Gephardt Government Affairs on TECRO’s payroll.

The firm of former House Speaker Dick Gephardt began working for TECRO in 2013, providing it with analyses and interpretations of political, financial, commercial, and sociological developments in the US.

GGA also recommends actions that TECRO should take to improve relations between Taiwan and the US. It receives a $22K monthly retainer for the work.