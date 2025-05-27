Anthony Day

VeChain, a blockchain platform, appoints Anthony Day as marketing director. Day joins VeChain from data protection blockchain protocol Midnight, where he served as head of strategy & marketing. He has also held leadership positions at IBM, Deloitte and Parity Technologies. In his new role, Day will oversee VeChain's global marketing initiatives, focusing on expanding the platform's reach beyond traditional Web3 audiences. "His background in enterprise technology and deep understanding of Web3 strategy will be instrumental in bringing VeChain technology to mainstream adoption," said VeChain CEO and co-founder Sunny Lu.

Suzanne Tran

Employ, an AI-powered intelligent hiring suite, names Suzanne Tran as CMO. Tran was most recently head of growth marketing at procurement orchestration platform Zip. She has also held senior marketing posts at Care.com, DoorDash and LinkedIn. At Employ, Tran will be responsible for building and scaling Employ’s go-to-market strategy, elevating its brand strategy and driving more inbound growth. “Suzanne brings a powerful combination of fresh perspective, deep HR Tech expertise and the operational rigor we need to scale,” said Employ CEO Steve Cox.

John Nee

Fusion Connect, a cloud communications provider, appoints John Nee as CMO. Prior to joining Fusion Connect, Nee led marketing teams at communications technology companies including Segra and Integra Telecom. At Fusion Connect, he will lead marketing strategy, product marketing, channel marketing and demand generation initiatives. "His extensive background in B2B marketing, a proven track record of driving growth across various channels, and his cross-functional collaboration will be invaluable to Fusion, our channel partners and our customers," said Fusion Connect CEO Bill Wignall.