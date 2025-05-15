Just Drive Media, a Bay Area agency that focuses on tech clients, acquires Mighty PR, which has expertise in tech and gaming. As part of the acquisition, Mighty PR founders Becca Fuller and Candace Locklear, senior PR strategist Liz Hoang, and senior PR specialist Reghan Goldberg have joined Just Drive Media. In addition, former Just Drive Media VP social media & customer advocacy, Kelly Hudson, who was most recently VP social media at Hunter, returns to the agency as SVP of strategic content. This Is Just Drive Media’s second acquisition of the last five years. "From the beginning, it felt like we were operating from the same playbook, with curious, clear-thinking, high-integrity people who care deeply about the work and the relationships behind it," said Just Drive Media founder and CEO Ali Winkle.

5WPR expands its mental health care practice. The practice will provide integrated communication services across multimedia channels and platforms to inform, engage, and inspire action across professional and consumer audiences in the mental health care sector. Areas covered include digital therapeutics, telehealth platforms, wellness brands, clinical services, technology innovation and employer benefit providers. "As public awareness grows, organizations must show up with authenticity and insight,” said 5WPR CEO Matt Caiola. “Our expanded mental health care practice equips clients to engage in this space with credibility, helping them build lasting trust and cultural relevance."

LaVoieHealthScience will lead “What investors/strategic partners want in 2025: Building presentations for success,” an educational session at the 2025 BIO International Convention, which runs June 16–19 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. LaVoieHealthScience president & CEO Donna LaVie, who led this workshop at BIO International for 17 years, will join corporate coach and trainer Elise Simard as co-presenter of the June 18 presentation, which runs from 9-10 a.m. in Room 252AB. The session will guide health and science executives through a proprietary framework developed by LaVoieHealthScience—The LHS Fifteen-Slide Presentation. These methodologies are designed to help companies clearly articulate the company value proposition, the market problem, the company’s value solution, competitive differentiation, regulatory approach, and financial vision—all within a 15-slide structure.

Jim Rocco and Thom Weidlich, managing directors at PRCG | Haggerty LLC and its sports brand, PRCG | Sports, launch Sports Crisis Communications: Cases and Controversy an anthology and analysis of high-profile sports crises involving professional, collegiate and high-school athletes, teams, leagues and brands. Published by Hart + Harvest Press (which was founded by PRCG in 2019), the book outlines case histories involving Tom Brady, FIFA, the NFL, and many others, as well as penetrating interviews with sports figures such as Bob Costas, Mary Carillo and Michele Tafoya. The book offers answers to questions, including: how brands can navigate a reputational crisis involving a sponsored athlete, how athletes can safeguard their image from scandal and how teams can effectively communicate with fans during an emerging crisis. The paperback and e-book versions of Sports Crisis Communications are available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble.com and bookstores.