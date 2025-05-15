National Public Radio isn’t the only entity giving the the diversity, equity and inclusion practice the shaft these days.

Accused of “wokeness” by MAGA world, the media company has not replaced chief diversity officer Keith Woods, who retired May 2 after a 15-year run at the broadcaster.

NPR has tallied the human impact of the war on DEI. It released a survey May 27 conducted by workforce analytics firm Revelio Labs that showed the number of jobs with “diversity” or “DEI” in their titles dropped 11.7 percent since their 20,048 peak in 2023.

It blames the decline on the Supreme Court’s decision to ban affirmative action at colleges and universities, Bud Lite boycott over its use of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and Donald Trump’s attack on DEI as wasteful and discriminatory against white people.

The retreat on the DEI front has especially hurt female executives who held 71 percent of those jobs during the 2020-2024 periods.

Black and Hispanic staffers also took a hit. They held a third of DEI positions, compared to 21 percent of other jobs.

Paulina Tilly, a data scientist at Revelio, says getting rid of DEI functions “is really going to pare back the diversity of the workplace, even to be felt years from now.”

PR firms, which until recently treated DEI as a growth market, have already suffered from its decline.

Get off the sidelines, GOP Senators. The Wall Street Journal and The Economist are urging Republican Senators to stand up to Trump.

The Journal is sick of Trump groveling before Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

It took aim at Trump posting on Truth Social and telling reporters that something must have happened to his good buddy Putin, who is now killing a lot of people in Ukraine.

“Mr Trump may be the only person in the world still surprised how Mr. Putin is behaving,” editorialized the WSJ on May 26.

The Russian is the same man he’s been for two decades, who is not going to change his behavior because Trump “alternates between begging for peace and scolding outbursts on social media."

The WSJ urges Senate Republicans to back the bill pushed by Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton and Richard Blumenthal to slap energy sanctions on Russia.

The Economist wants Republicans to vote down what it calls Trump’s “reckless" tax cuts. It recasts the “big beautiful bill” as a “big baleful bill” that will ensure a national debt crisis.

"The belief that deficits will never matter is dangerous, especially as doubts mount over the country’s commitment to economic stability and low inflation under Mr. Trump,” noted the magazine. It urged Republicans to face up to reality.

Even the New York Post is fed up with Trump. It warns that everybody is getting “tariff burnout” and is tired of the endless drama connected with his on and off tariff announcements.

“Casual observers wind up fearing that he has no strategy, that he just pushes the tariff button when he’s bored,” editorialized Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid.

The Post may have hit the nail on the head.

If Trump succeeds in restricting the number of international students attending Harvard, disaster awaits colleges across the US.

The Associated Press reports the State Dept. has stopped scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students interested in studying in the US. It claims the pause is temporary until it develops a system to vet the social media activity of visa applicants.

The National Foundation for American Policy think tank projects the college student population would be 5M smaller in 2037 than in 2022 without foreigners, immigrants and the children of immigrants. The number of graduate students would be about 60 percent of its current size.

Losing a third of undergrads and two-thirds of graduate students, especially in parts of the US currently suffering from demographic declines, would trigger school shutdowns, and fewer educational opportunities and jobs for American-born students.

Trump’s war on Harvard will result in a lot of collateral damage.