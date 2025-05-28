Isabella More

FTI Consulting has hired Isabella More, who served in the Treasury Dept.’s legislative affairs office, as managing director in the crisis & litigation group of the firm’s strategic communications practice.

Based in DC, More will counsel clients as they navigate the changing regulatory, political and financial services segments. She also will work closely with staffers in FTI’s global financial services offering.

More, a lawyer by training, held the title of deputy assistant secretary for oversight at the Treasury Dept., charged with protecting its reputational interests.

Earlier, she was counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

More also did a stint in the asset management group at Fried Frank law firm.



Myron Marlin, who heads the US crisis & litigation arm in FTI’s PR group, said More will draw on her “extensive experience in government, Congress and the private sector to serve as a trusted advisor to clients in times of crisis or transformation.”