Chuck Kaiser

Zurich North America brings on former Edelman US lead, corporate reputation Chuck Kaiser as chief communications officer at the commercial & property insurer.

Most recently, he served as chief marketing and communications officer at Vela Capital Management, where he was responsible for marketing, business development and thought leadership initiatives.

Before his 16-year stint at Edelman, Kaiser was global communications lead at Motorola and communications director at Allstate.

In his new post, he will be responsible for overseeing and executing Zurich's communications strategy for the United States and Canada. He will also focus on enhancing the visibility and reputation of Zurich's brand across North America.

"Chuck is an accomplished communications leader with a proven track record in corporate reputation management and strategic communications," said Zurich North America CEO Kristof Terryn. "Throughout his career, Chuck has demonstrated an ability to manage complex communications challenges and drive impactful business results."