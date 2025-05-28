Julia Friedland

Mercury Public Affairs hires Julia Friedland as a VP in its Florida office. Friedland joins the firm from the office of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, where she served as deputy press secretary. She was previously communications director for the Republican Party of Florida and Florida communications director for the RNC. “Julia’s experience as a seasoned messaging strategist and her work leading multiple creative communications efforts will prove to be a significant asset for our clients,” said Mercury partner Ashley Walker. Mercury is part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

Maddy Hunter

Racepoint Global appoints Maddy Hunter as VP, head of agency growth. Hunter was most recently VP, business development at ad agency Yamamoto. Her previous positions include VP, business development at Jack Morton Worldwide and director, business development at The Marketing Arm. At Racepoint Global, Hunter will lead business development initiatives and drive agency-wide expansion planning. "Her visionary approach and deep understanding of the communications landscape align perfectly with our commitment to growth and ambitions to attract clients across key industries," said Racepoint Global CEO Bill Davies.

Sabrina Caluori

Chief, a network of senior women executives, names Sabrina Caluori as CMO. Caluori was also a founding member of Chief. She most recently served as CMO of Nickelodeon and EVP of kids & family marketing at Paramount. Previously, she was EVP marketing and digital media at HBO. Caluori has also been an executive coach, focusing primarily on working with women executives. In her new post at Chief, she will oversee brand, creative, communications, product marketing, partnerships and programming. “Sabrina has always led with a customer-first mindset—whether building iconic brands like HBO and Nickelodeon or coaching women navigating the highest levels of leadership,” said Chief CEO Alison Moore.

Brian Gabriel

rEvolution, a Chicago-based sports marketing agency, appoints Brian Gabriel as VP of marketing communications. Gilbert was most recently at Weber Shandwick Worldwide, where he served as SVP, client experience – CPG and sports. At rEvolution, he will be responsible for strategic development and execution of integrated marketing and communications campaigns. “His strategic mindset, collaborative leadership style, and history of delivering exceptional results for some of the world’s biggest brands make him the ideal candidate to guide our marketing communications team,” said rEvolution EVP account management and integrated services Linden White.