Teneo handles media for Circle Internet Group, the largest US issuer of stablecoins, as it plans to raise about $625M via an initial public offering.

It pegged its stock price from $24 to $26 per share, giving the company a valuation in the $6.2B range.

Circle, which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange, has already raised about $1.2B via private placements. Those investors include Oak Investment Partners, Accel, Fidelity and Breyer Capital.

Circle pitches itself as a global financial technology firm that enables businesses to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide.