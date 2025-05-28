Stacey Zolt Hara

Burson has hired Stacey Zolt Hara as executive VP & US head of workplace & purpose, a newly created post.

The 25-year PR veteran joins the WPP unit from Airwallex, a fintech company, where she was head of global corporate affairs.

Zolt Hara also was senior VP-global corporate communications at Udemy, an edtech outfit; and VP-global head of employee & executive communications at Visa.

She has PR firm experience gained from stints at Edelman (managing director, corporate & PA), and Ogilvy (director in the Singapore’s office’s corporate & finance practice).

Craig Buchholz, Burson’s U.S. CEO, lauded Zolt Harra's broad expertise in media, public affairs, in-house and agency. “Stacey brings a unique perspective on the intersection of workplace and purpose that will be invaluable to clients,” he said.

Zolt Hara will be based in San Francisco.