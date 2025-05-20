FGS Global is providing issues management and communications counsel to Argentina regarding litigation that is handled by Sullivan & Cromwell.

The self-described “world’s leading stakeholder strategy firm” needs to obtain instructions from Argentina or Sullivan & Cromwell before undertaking any work, according to its contract.

FGS received a non-refundable $60K fee for the first 30 days of representation beginning May 22.

On Day 31, it will be on an hourly rate basis. The rate for a partner with four years of experience is set at $1,310, a first-year associate bills at $340, while an intern fee is $150.

Paul Holmes, FGS vice chair & partner; and Barney Gimbel, partner, handle the effort for Argentina’s Ministry of Economy.

KKR owns FGS.