Robert Kennedy Jr.

Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. wants to bar government scientists from publishing in the world’s top medical journals.

“We’re probably going to stop publishing in the Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA and those other journals because they’re all corrupt,” Kennedy told the “Ultimate Human” podcast.

Those respected peer-reviewed publications, which have been around since the 1800s, are controlled by the pharmaceutical companies, believes Bobby.

He proposes setting up new house organs in the Department of Health & Human Services to showcase the work of the remaining federal scientists. He promised they would quickly become “preeminent journals.”

My hunch is those rags would feature articles much to the liking of vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theory loving RFK, who is in the running for the Worst Trump Cabinet Member Trophy.

Bobby's outlets would have zero credibility. Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, and JAMA, which is published by the American Medical Assn., are primary ways that medical news and breakthroughs are transmitted to the rest of the world. Is freezing federal scientists out of those established journals part of a sick “America First” strategy?

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Bobby couldn’t say that the COVID-19 vaccine saved millions of lives.

RFK is currently busy reversing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID vaccine guidelines.

He may soon have his own media empire to spread his “Make America Healthy Again” disinformation about the COVID and other vaccines. God spare us.

Transcript cover-up... The White House has removed transcripts of Donald Trump’s public remarks from its website. It now shows only selected videos.

That’s a great way to shelter the president from criticism that he is in a state of cognitive decline.

For instance, a visitor to the White House site would not see Trump’s bizarre diversion into the life of real estate developer Bill Levitt that he made during his May 24 West Point commencement address.

Thanks to Roll Call, here is a snippet about the guy who built seven Levittown developments. As my dad used to say, Read it and weep.

“And he sold this company and he had nothing to do. He ended up getting a divorce, found a new wife.

Could you say a trophy wife? I guess we can say a trophy wife. It didn't work out too well. But it doesn't— And that doesn't work out too well, I must tell you. A lot of trophy wives don't work out, but it made him happy for a little while at least. But he found a new wife. He sold his little boat and he got a big yacht.

He had one of the biggest yachts anywhere in the world. He moved for a time to Monte Carlo and he led the good life. And time went by and he got bored. And 15 years later, the company that he sold to called him and they said, "The housing business is not for us." You have to understand, when Bill Levitt was hot, when he had momentum, he'd go to the job sites every night.

He'd pick up every loose nail, he'd pick up every scrap of wood. If there was a bolt or a screw laying on the ground, he'd pick it up and he'd use it the next day and putting together a house. But now he was spoiled and he was rich, he was really rich. And they called and they said, "This isn't for us, this business.”

Trump goes on about how he met a bankrupt Levitt, who was sitting by himself at a New York cocktail party. Levitt, of course, was thrilled to meet Young Donald. His speech is nuts.

America’s future military leaders must have been gobsmacked by their commander-in-chief regaling them with tales of Levitt’s trophy wife, giant yacht and ultimate bankruptcy.

We were deceived by Joe Biden’s handlers about the state of his mental health. Paraphrasing The Who: We Shouldn’t Be Fooled Again.

The White House needs to restore the transcripts to its website.

Wags on Wall Street nail it. Traders have come up with a nifty acronym to describe the topsy-turvy economic policies of the Trump White House.

Huge global tariffs are threatened, then postponed. An all-out trade war with the European Union gets delayed from June 1 to July 9.

Wall Street is talking about the TACO trade, which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out.

It’s worked out so far.