Redpoint signs on to work with The Heartwood at Vassar and The Inn at Swarthmore. For The Heartwood at Vassar, a 50-room sustainably minded boutique hotel on the Vassar College campus in Poughkeepsie, NY, the agency is spearheading PR and media programs. Vassar’s first net-zero-omissions building, the property uses geothermal wells and solar panels to power its operations and has furnishings made from natural materials. The Inn at Swarthmore, located 30 minutes west of Philadelphia on the Swarthmore campus, has engaged Redpoint to create awareness for the hotel and its signature restaurant, The Broad Table Tavern. The agency’s efforts will include PR strategies, influencer partnerships and media collaborations.

Champion is selected to lead public relations and digital media initiatives for Del Taco, a fast-food restaurant chain focused on a variety of tacos, burritos, French fries, and burgers. Champion will work alongside media agency Mediaspot, which will oversee media strategy, planning and buying. Through local, national and trade media outreach, user-generated content, influencer collaborations and loyalty program promotions, Champion will work to showcase the brand’s fusion of American and Mexican flavors. “At Del Taco, we’ve always believed in giving guests more than they expect," said Del Taco chief administrative officer Sarah McAloon. “Partnering with Champion and Mediaspot allows us to tell that story in ways that resonate across multiple platforms."

Forsman & Bodenfors, a Toronto-based agency that is part of Stagwell, is named agency of record for SoluPet Supplements, a startup focused on improving the lives of senior dogs suffering from cognitive decline. F&B’s full scope of work for the client includes brand strategy, positioning, launch strategy, communication strategy and creative execution, research and testing, packaging design, e-commerce website design and development and media planning. F&B’s work will focus on launching SoluPet’s flagship supplement, which addresses Canine Cognitive Dysfunction (CCD), a neurodegenerative condition that the company says affects over 30 million dogs in the U.S. alone. “Their creativity, strategic rigor, and understanding of disruptive brands will help us shape how the world understands pet cognition,” said SoluPet founder and CEO Bill Mohri.