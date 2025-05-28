Vedant Patel

Vedant Patel, who was a spokesman for the State Dept., has joined SKDK as senior VP to support its PA, crisis communications and corporate clients.

During the Biden admininstration, he handled communications on major international challenges such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, chaos in the Middle East, and US-China diplomatic and economic tensions.

Patel advised Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on media strategy during events, coordinated rapid response efforts and oversaw message alignment across more than 250 embassies and consulates across the globe.

He also worked as assistant press secretary in the White House and served as regional communications director for the Biden/Harris 2020 campaign.

Jill Zuckman, partner at SKDK, said Patel “brings extraordinary poise and clarity to the toughest assignments.”

Stagwell owns SKDK.