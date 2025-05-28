James Allan

APCO brings on James Allan as senior director in its financial advisory and communications practice, based in New York. Allan joins APCO from Rubenstein, where he was an SVP in its corporate and financial practice. He has also held senior positions with Edelman and Brunswick Group. In his new role, Allan will work to further strengthen APCO’s financial advisory and communications offer, which includes investor engagement, shareholder activism, M&A and regulatory, IPOs, restructuring and ESG. “His global perspective and proven track record make him a tremendous asset to our clients as we partner with them to successfully engage with investors, customers and employees,” said APCO North America President Kelly Williamson.

Melanie Fonder Kaye

The National League of Cities names Melanie Fonder Kaye as senior executive and director, digital engagement, marketing and communications. Fonder Kaye most recently served as deputy assistant to the Secretary of Defense for strategic engagement at the U.S. Department of Defense. She has also served as director of communications in Jill Biden’s office, VP at cause marketing agency GMMB, and press secretary to former Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle. “Under her leadership, NLC will supercharge our efforts to uplift the positive stories and incredible work of local leaders in support of our broader mission to relentlessly advocate for and protect the interests of our communities," said National League of Cities CEO and executive director Clarence E. Anthony.

Alys Rehnders

Quickbase, an AI-powered operations platform, appoints Alys Reynders as CMO. Reynders was most recently CMO at business software and services provider IRIS Software Group. She previously held the CMO post at eLearning platform D2L and Definitive Healthcare. At Quickbase, Reynders will lead the company’s global marketing organization, working to strengthen its market presence, accelerate its pipeline, and deepen customer connections. The company has also hired Tiwlio and Salesforce vet Marcus Torres as chief product officer. “In Alys and Marcus, we’re adding two leaders with expertise in bringing innovative solutions to market that solve real customer problems,” said Quickbase CEO Ed Jennings.