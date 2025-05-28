Orchestra has appointed Christian Vollersley COO, and Louis-Philippe Cavallo as CFO as the holding company adds executives with more than two decades of operational, financial and strategic experience to support its next stage of growth.

Vollersley did a nearly ten-year stint at Dentsu, where he rose to chief integration officer for its Americas unit. He led operational simplification programs for blue-chip clients such as General Motors, Microsoft and Mastercard.

(L-R) Louis-Philippe Cavallo, Chistian Vollersley

Vollersley also was CEO at MuteSix and Porterscope US. Most recently, he was external advisor at Bain & Co.

Cavallo was CFO & head of shared services at Havas North America for more than six years. He directed its finance & accounting, treasury, tax compliance, financial systems, human resources and benefits departments.

Cavallo also was CFO at Relevate Health, Imre, and CreativeDrive, which is part of Accenture Song.

In welcoming Vollersley and Cavallo, Orchestra CEO Jonathan Rosen said he’s confident “their experience and skills will be instrumental in shaping what comes next for our company.”

Orchestra is the parent company of BerlinRosen, Civitas, Derris, Glen Echo Group, Inkhouse, M18, Message Lab, Onward and Small Girls PR.