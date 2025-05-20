John Ashcroft

The law firm of former US Attorney General John Ashcroft has finally registered with the Justice Dept. for its contract with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Signed June 23, 2021, the pact covers advocacy on DRC’s behalf before US government agencies and departments.

The Kansas City, MO-based firm also is conducting outreach to Members of Congress and their staffs, and devising an overall media strategy and outreach program.

Ashcroft Law Firm managing partner Lori Sharpe Day, who was deputy chief of staff to Senator Ashcroft, heads the team that includes partner Michael Sullivan and paralegal/office manager Kelsey Harrigan.

The firm has called in Haig Melkessetian as a consultant on the DRC work.

Melkessetian, who was an intelligence operative for more than 25 years at the Defense and State Depts., is managing director of Lazarus Brothers global financial asset recovery firm.