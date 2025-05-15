FleishmanHillard launches its Global Executive Advisory, a network of senior counselors designed to help C-suite leaders navigate special situations, high-impact issues and transformative change. With more than 50 senior advisors across the US, EMEA and APAC, the group provides integrated advisory across financial communications, crisis and issues, ESG and responsible business, talent and transformation, public affairs and brand impact. It is headed by SVP, senior partner and general manager, New York Rachel Catanach. It taps into Omnicon’s proprietary analytics platform, omniearnedID, which includes genAI-enabled solutions to accelerate insight, risk evaluation, narrative development and decision-making. The advisory also will draw on select partners across the Omnicom network including Daggerwing Group, Maslansky + Partners and public affairs firms PLUS, DDC, VOX Global and Mercury. “We're helping leaders reinforce what's true in the world today and relevant in the moment so they can navigate complexity, lead with confidence and keep their brand experience connected to what matters most,” said global head of brand impact Jim Joseph.

Yardstick Insights launches a data and insights platform developed to help businesses better understand and act upon information impacting performance. The Yardstick Platform aggregates and analyzes, in real time, market presence and market impact, consumer engagement, business shifts, and competitor impact across digital, social and traditional media channels. Key features include: predictive analytics & actionable recommendations, audience insights & behavioral data, competitor & market benchmarking, and AI-powered sentiment & trend analysis. “With our platform, users can identify emerging trends, measure competitive positioning, track campaign impact, assess return-on-investment, and engage audiences with greater relevance and resonance,” said Yardstick president David Harrison.

GroupM, WPP’s global media company, rebrands as WPP Media. GroupM units Mindshare, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom will function as brands within WPP Media, leveraging common capabilities, technology and support functions. WPP Media is connected with WPP’s wider global agency networks and capabilities through WPP Open (WPP’s AI-enabled marketing system), creating what WPP says is the industry’s most advanced platform for scaled and integrated creative, production, data, commerce and personalized media delivery services. WPP Media manages more than $60 billion in annual media investment and works with advertisers in over 80 markets. “By investing in our AI-powered product, integrating our offer with data and technology, and equipping our people with future-facing skills, we’re helping our clients to stay ahead of rapidly changing consumer behavior,” said WPP Media CEO Brian Lesser.