(L-R) Bennet Richardson, Raffi Williams

The National Association of Realtors has named Bennett Richardson senior VP-marketing & communications, and Raffi Williams VP-communications as the 1.5M member organization heralds a new chapter of transparency.

The Chicago-based group last year settled a landmark legal suit barring brokers from advertising commissions on shared databases.

Richardson, who joins from Semafor, has more than two decades of PA and technology experience. Prior to Semafor, he was director of policy marketing at Google, and held various positions at Politico Media Group.

Williams moves to NAR from the Managed Funds Association, where he handled media relations. Earlier, he was at Edelman Smithfield, Federal Housing Finance Agency, and the US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

"Bennett and Raffi bring a powerful mix of experience, vision and strategic insight that will sharpen NAR's voice and strengthen our communications at a pivotal time for the real estate industry,” said NAR CEO Nykia Wright.