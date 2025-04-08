Tom Coyne

At Coyne PR, creativity is more than a core value—it’s the very essence of our agency. Since day one, we’ve embraced boldness, originality and strategic risk-taking, distinguishing ourselves in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Today, more than ever, I believe being boldly creative is not just exciting—it’s the smartest and safest path forward.

We live in a world overflowing with information, where consumers are bombarded daily by countless messages across all their devices and platforms. Breaking through that clutter demands campaigns that aren’t just creative but extraordinary. People love clever brands that surprise, delight and engage them emotionally. Those brands earn loyalty, admiration, accolades and repeat business. Simply put, bold creativity is not only memorable—it’s great business.

While artificial intelligence is reshaping our industry by enhancing efficiency and idea generation, true creative thinking remains uniquely human. AI is an incredible tool, similar to a hammer in the hands of a carpenter—essential but reliant on human expertise. Hammers alone don’t build houses; expert carpenters do. Likewise, AI alone can’t produce groundbreaking campaigns; only human creativity, deep insight and strategic thinking can.

That’s why fostering a culture of creativity at Coyne PR remains essential. Our practices of newsjacking and culture-tapping, driven by leadership, allow us to align clients authentically within real-time conversations, trends and cultural moments. By swiftly leveraging these opportunities, we continually position our clients ahead of the curve.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's May '25 PR Firm Rankings Magazine



If you’re looking to cultivate bold creativity within your teams and your organization, consider these five actionable strategies:

Embrace smart failure. Create an environment where failures are viewed positively as crucial learning opportunities. Bold ideas may not always succeed at first, but they often lead to significant breakthroughs.

Encourage diverse perspectives. Innovation thrives when different viewpoints are encouraged. Actively seek and incorporate input from team members with varied backgrounds, skills and experiences to spark fresh, original ideas.

Brainstorm with purpose and playfulness. Approach brainstorming with both strategy and fun. Use structured yet playful methods to expand thinking—from daring ideas (“ideas that could get us fired”) to those that creatively predict successful outcomes. This method encourages risk-taking and broadens creativity.

Challenge the status quo with “what if?” Constantly question existing norms. Regularly ask “What if?” to break away from traditional boundaries, encouraging your team to generate groundbreaking, transformative ideas.

Reward courageous creativity. Publicly celebrate team members who propose unconventional or daring ideas, regardless of immediate success. Recognizing bold efforts builds a culture of innovation, confidence and ongoing creativity.

As leaders, our primary responsibility is to build and sustain an environment where bold creativity thrives. Our role goes beyond management; we must inspire, empower and encourage our teams to push beyond conventional limits.

Ultimately, creativity isn’t about merely pushing boundaries—it’s about redefining what’s possible. At Coyne PR, creativity doesn’t just define us—it empowers us to lead our clients and our industry forward. Sometimes, you must cross the line to discover where it truly lies. Bold creativity is never a gamble; it’s our safest and smartest choice for continued success.

Let’s keep dreaming bigger, digging deeper and inspiring greatness. Together, we’ll continue shaping the future, creating work that matters and building a legacy of innovation we can all be proud of.

Tom Coyne is CEO and Founder of Coyne PR.