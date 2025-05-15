MMGY is working with I LOVE NY on its new integrated summer tourism and travel campaign. MMGY will handle leisure and trade media relations in the US and Canada, while Campbell Ewald, who is agency of record on the account, is helming creative efforts. The campaign will include I LOVE NY’s largest mobile marketing tour ever, as well as complementary travel industry efforts to promote visitation to the State's 11 vacation regions. The mobile tour will make stops at such events as music festivals, street fairs and sporting events. Canada, which represents New York's largest inbound international market, is a particular target of the campaign, which will encompass broadcast, streaming and social platforms. Under Governor Kathy Hochul, tourism is New York State's second largest industry, supporting one in 10 jobs. “This vital industry is facing challenging new political and economic headwinds,” said Hochul. “That's why supporting our tourism industry is more important than ever.”

Violet PR, a New Jersey-based agency specializing in economic development, is chosen to represent the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Lancaster County, Nebraska. The agency will develop a national PR campaign to highlight the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County as a business and visitor destination. Violet PR's campaign will showcase the region's business assets including its "gig speed" fiber network by telecom provider Allo; notable homegrown tech companies including Hudl and Monolith; and a dynamic agriculture technology cluster drawn from the state's farming communities. "Our partnership with Violet PR will shine a spotlight on our assets, including the University of Nebraska—a top public research institution—as well as innovative workforce training programs like the Lincoln Manufacturing Council," said Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jason Ball.

LDPR has been engaged as agency of record for the Waldorf Astoria Chicago. The agency will be handling all US media/influencer relations for the property. The 60-story hotel and residence, which is located in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, includes a 14,000 square-foot spa & health club; suites with fireplaces and outdoor terraces; and over 12,000 square feet of meeting, private dining and event space. Following a recent property-wide renovation, the hotel has unveiled a new lobby parlor, as well as re-introducing its Bernard’s cocktail lounge and speakeasy.

New Engen is named agency of record for Loews Hotels. The agency will drive strategic digital impact across the chain’s portfolio, with the exception of its Orlando properties. New Engen’s scope of work will include Connected TV and streaming, paid social, paid search, and advanced analytics and measurement. The agency is also providing real-time performance insights through custom dashboards built for stakeholders at every level of the organization, promoting transparency, alignment and actionability. Loews owns and operates 27 hotel properties across the United States.